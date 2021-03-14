As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
10 a.m.: Missouri 7-day positivity rate below 5% for two weeks
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 330 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 483,513.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,310.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,777,068 total doses administered
- 1,167,753 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 631,832 Missourians have received a second dose
- 19% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 10.3% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. The most recent data reflects the hospital status of Wednesday, March 10. There are 891 total hospitalizations in the state with 30% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,377 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 340.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. Sunday marks 14 days of the 7-day positivity rate sitting at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.