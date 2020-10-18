As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Sunday, Oct. 18 will become available below:
9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,768 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,768 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 156,696.
The state also reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,582.