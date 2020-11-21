As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Sunday, Nov. 22 will become available below:
9:30 a.m. : Missouri reports 4,215 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,215 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 271,527.
The state also reported 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,559 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,817 total hospitalizations in the state with 42% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 24,570 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,510.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.