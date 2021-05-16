As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Sunday, May 16 will become available below:
1 p.m.: State dashboard adds 228 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri COVID-19 state dashboard reported 507,535 cases on Saturday, an increase of 228 cases from Friday.
The state reported no new deaths. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri is 8,859.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,306,297 total doses administered
- 2,429,296 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 2,014,080 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 39.6% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 32.8% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
In the last seven days, there have been 1,838 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 263.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 3.9% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.