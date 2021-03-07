As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
9:15 a.m.:Total hospitalizations across the state fall below 1,000
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 291 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 480,643.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,161 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
1,523,717 total doses administered
997,611 Missourians have received at least one dose
528,271 Missourians have received a second dose
16.3% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
8.6% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 955 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,292 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 327.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.