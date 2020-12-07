COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman appeared on KOMU 8 News Today and spoke about what back to school would look like for students in Columbia on Monday morning.
"We have been talking hand-in-hand since March with the [Columbia] Public health department, and so I think the definition of safe goes very much in line with how they would determine and what they determine [as safe], and basically the recommendations that come from the Center for Disease Control," Stiepleman said.
He talked about how case rates, positivity rates and hospitalizations would play a role in getting kids back to school.
"Columbia is the hub for all healthcare in this region," Stiepleman said.
He goes on to talk about how there are differences in Columbia than there are in other local areas.
In regards to making sure that students are actually paying attention in class and not distracted with other things during virtual learning, he said teachers are making sure to keep principals and counselors are in the loop.
"Teachers are making sure principals and counselors know if a student is not engaging, Obviously teachers will start with that and contact families, but then they will hand it off also and ask to work partnership with counselors and parents," Stiepleman said.
He also said there are secretaries who go on to see if students are engaging in certain classes and not others.
Watch the full interview with Stiepleman from Monday morning above.