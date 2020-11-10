Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the future of Obamacare.

Weather Alert

ILC001-009-013-061-083-149-MOC007-019-027-051-103-111-113-127-135- 137-139-163-173-205-219-110000- /O.NEW.KLSX.SV.A.0504.201110T1722Z-201111T0000Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 504 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI LINCOLN MONTGOMERY WARREN IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, COLUMBIA, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, AND QUINCY. $$