COLUMBIA - Americans have received three stimulus checks based on their taxes over the last year. The owner of Columbia’s Liberty Tax Franchise, Alysia Kramer, says the same goes for the homeless.
“Anyone who lives in the country and has a social security is eligible to receive a $1,400 stimulus,” Kramer said.
Kramer also added that this is the first year people are able to file without having any income. In previous years, individuals needed to have some sort of income to file a tax return.
Kramer says those who didn’t receive any income in 2020 will still need to fill out a 1040 tax form, but would need to claim the recovery rebate.
Those who don’t have a bank account or an address can put the money on a debit card.
Kramer says a lot of people don’t know about this, and those who are affected believe they aren’t eligible to receive a stimulus.
“I’ve had people that I’ve discussed the stimulus payments with and they thought they had to make a certain amount of money,” Kramer said. “We’ve been trying to educate people that even if you don’t have an income please come in and we will be able to let them know how to give them their money.”
A tweet went viral and picked up national attention to remind more than half a million people in the US that might not have a bank account or mailbox to file a 1040.
Unhoused people who make less than $72,000 are able to file their taxes for free through through the IRS.