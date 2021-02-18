JEFFERSON CITY- Despite criticism, Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams said teachers will not be moved up on the state's vaccination plan.
Governor Mike Parson and Dr. Williams held the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday, in which they highlighted encouraging COVID-19 case and vaccine data.
Another topic was brought up: will teachers move up on the state's vaccination plan?
Neighboring states Kansas and Illinois have already begun vaccinating teachers, as they deem school staff as frontline essential workers. In Missouri, teachers are classified in the state’s Phase 1-B - Tier 3. The state is now in Phase 1-B -Tier 2, which includes those 65 and older or with compromised immune systems.
On Thursday, state leaders said they will not be giving higher priority to teachers.
"Those people who are more likely to get sick and bluntly pass away if they get COVID continues to be the governor's focus, my focus and all of our focuses," Dr. Williams said.
Gov. Parson said about 3 million people are eligible to get the vaccine now, which is nearly half the population.
The information comes as Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark says nearly 20% of CPS teachers have been vaccinated under the current phases. The district has nearly 3,000 employees that qualify under Tier 3, which has not been activated by the state yet.
Baumstark says CPS representatives met with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services to make sure "a plan is in place for when a community wide mass vaccination clinic is requested by the National Guard."
Gov. Parson also discussed COVID-19 cases and vaccine data.
At the beginning of the week, a total 1,115,100 first and second doses had been shipped to Missouri, according to a release.
A press release emphasized that the number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators.
It also includes the doses allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal pharmacy partnership. Of the doses give to the pharmacy partnership, the state says 79.5% have been administered.
According to a press release, 903,700 first and second doses have been shipped to vaccinators as of Feb. 16. Of those, 86.2% have been administered.
The Governor also gave more statistics regarding the vaccine in Missouri:
- Approximately 940,000 total doses have been given across the state
- Nearly 667,000 (11%) Missourians have received an initial dose
- Over 50,000 Missourians received their first dose at a state-held mass vaccination event
Gov. Parson also emphasized a decrease in cases. The 7-day PCR positivity rate has decreased to 7% and the antigen (rapid) test has fallen to 5.1%, while the 7-day case average is approximately 533 cases a day- which has not been this low since June 2020.
The Governor also announced he and the First Lady received the COVID-19 vaccine last week in Cole County after getting off a waitlist. They are both eligible to get the shot under Phase 1-B - Tier 2.