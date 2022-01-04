JEFFERSON CITY — The 2022 Missouri legislative session begins at noon Wednesday, and with COVID-19 cases rising across the state, no protocols are being set in place.
The rise of the omicron variant across the state has not caused major concern for those in charge of the legislative meetings.
As of now, there have been no changes made to COVID-19 protocols for meetings inside the Capitol.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said he assumes there are no protocols due to the increase of people who have been vaccinated against the virus.
"Personally, I'm not that worried about it anymore," Basye said. "I know it's very serious, but I'm not going to wear a mask unless they come out and mandate it."
Last year, there were protocols limiting the amount of people who were able to congregate in hearing rooms. Bayse said he is not sure if that will be implemented this session.
Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, said she has concerns about meeting for the session in-person without any precautions at all.
"The Capitol is certainly not a safe place when it comes to the covid-19 virus," Lewis said.
Lewis expressed concern about potential delays during the session if the legislature has to shut down because of a rise in cases, which happened during the 2021 session.
"It's unfortunate that they don't take precautions. I have a feeling that we might be shutting down and it's just going to delay progress," Lewis said.
The chamber meetings are in-person, but Lewis said she will conduct online meetings whenever she can to help maintain distancing.
Lewis said she hopes her colleagues will continue to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors even without a mandate.