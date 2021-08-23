COLUMBIA - The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall announced Monday the venues will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all events.
These procedures will be put into effect Sept. 6.
Proof of vaccination must be a physical vaccine card or a printed photocopy. Visitors must have received their last dose of the vaccine no less than 14 days prior to the event to gain entry.
Negative COVID-19 tests must be taken within 3 days prior to the event. The negative result will also have to be printed out to enter the venues.
Unvaccinated fans under 12 years old with a valid medical restriction will be required to also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Masks are currently required for unvaccinated guests and recommended for fully vaccinated guests.
Additional policies may apply for certain shows based on an artist's request.
For more information, visit thebluenote.com/rules-procedures