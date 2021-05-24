COLUMBIA – The return to full capacity concerts is right around the corner, and local concert venues like The Blue Note are looking to hire more staff.
The Blue Note will hold a job fair Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone interested in applying for a needed position. Those interested in working as bartenders, servers, cleaners, stagehands, security guards or in the box office will be able to walk in at any time for an interview.
Mike Nolan, the venue director for The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall, said that previous experience in any of the areas someone is applying for is recommended, but not required.
“At this point in time with our staffing needs, I would talk to anybody who might think they would be qualified for a position,” Nolan said.
The Blue Note plans to hold full-capacity concerts at both its venue on Ninth Street and at Rose Music Hall beginning in July. Nolan said this summer will look a lot different than last year.
“We’re gonna have so much more on our calendar,” Nolan said. “If you’re going out on a Friday night, you will have entertainment options at both of our locations.”
But, Nolan said in order to make these events happen, they need to hire more employees.
“We have some staffing issues that we need to resolve just to be able to even feel confident in taking on, you know, events and crowds of that size,” Nolan said.
Nolan said The Blue Note is taking it slow before ramping its events up to full capacity.
“The month of June we’re going to be about half capacity. And then in the month of July, we’re going to go to full capacity,” Nolan said. “And we’re just making that call on our own.”
New hires will be trained to work at both venues and Nolan said the duties and responsibilities of each position are transferable to both locations.
This will be the first year The Blue Note holds a job fair, and Nolan said he doesn’t know what to expect.
“If it goes well, we might consider doing something like this again, or, you know, maybe seasonally as we need the help back,” Nolan said.
Nolan said The Blue Note’s need for more staff is strictly related to the pandemic. Throughout the past year, Nolan said the holes in The Blue Note’s crew have been caused by the concert venue closing during the pandemic.
“People had to move on and get completely other jobs, and some have a couple jobs, and they just don’t have the availability any more,” Nolan said.
But Nolan said he’s hopeful for the job fair’s turnout because he believes The Blue Note brings unique opportunities and experiences to the community.
“We also offer a fun and unique product to our community that I think may give us a step up on, you know, other businesses or companies in terms of like, the desire to work for us,” Nolan said. “It’s a cool job to have. I’ve been here for 10 years and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Nolan said the decision to dedicate a single day to holding a job fair will hopefully make the hiring process easier.
“Being able to do all the interviews and all the hiring, and then all the onboarding in sort of one fell swoop is going to make things a lot more efficient,” Nolan said.
With summer on the horizon, Nolan said the ability to hire more people and hold larger events more frequently will be a huge help for the business.
“It’ll benefit enormously,” Nolan said. “Getting back to full capacity is gonna be great.”
For more details about available positions at The Blue Note and to apply ahead of time, click here.