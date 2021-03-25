COLUMBIA - Missouri will begin vaccinating those experiencing homelessness in Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan on Monday, March 29.
Community Relations Director for Central Missouri Salvation Army, Lori Benson, said vaccinating homeless populations is crucial.
"They're a very vulnerable population, they don't have access to a lot of the same resources that maybe you and I have access to, which is, if they get sick, are they going to be able to get into a doctor, are they going to be able to get, the care that they need?" Benson said.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 580,466 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in 2020, an increase of 12,751 people, or 2.2%, from 2019.
The report also found 6,527 people experienced homelessness in Missouri on a single night in 2020, an increase of 5.6% from 2019.
Kaiser Family Foundation published a brief, which looked at vaccine access and barriers to access for homeless populations across the country. One of the authors of the brief, Jennifer Tolbert, said homeless populations need to be vaccinated because they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
"We do know obviously that these people are at greater risk, especially the ones who are sheltered and the people who are coming to homeless shelters and living or spending nights in those shelters are in close contact with others, that puts them at higher risk," Tolbert said.
This greater risk has led about half of states, including Missouri, to prioritize homeless populations in vaccination plans.
"Interestingly, although we know that people living in congregate settings are at higher risk of contracting the virus, and then spreading it, and in the case of people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness, they're at greater risk because of underlying medical conditions of getting more severe case of COVID-19, though, we found that only just over half of states included people experiencing homelessness in their vaccination plans," Tolbert said.
As homeless populations become eligible for the shot, the question then becomes how to vaccinate the group.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did not immediately respond on what plans, if any, the state has to vaccinate homeless populations. However, the Salvation Army is prepared to vaccinate the population at its facilities with the help of the Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
"For right now, what they have agreed, is that they've done vaccinations at our shelter where people can come in, they can fill out the paperwork and get that done," Benson said.
The Salvation Army has no plans currently to directly go out and vaccinate the homeless, but Benson said it could be an option in the future with the health department.
One of the biggest barriers to getting homeless the vaccine is communication and reaching them to tell them about the vaccine.
"We have had some skepticism on receiving the vaccination, when we had individuals come to one of our shelters to do vaccinations," Benson said. "Some had a lot of questions, there was fear, should I do this, is this the right thing to do, you know, and just trying to make sure that we're providing the information they need so that they can make that choice on if they're going to get vaccinated or not."
Benson said when people see others get the vaccine, they seem more comfortable getting it themselves. She also said word of mouth will help in telling homeless populations that they are eligible to get the vaccine.