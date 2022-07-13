COLUMBIA - The newest variant of omicron, BA.5, along with a closely related variant, BA.4, are fueling a global surge in cases — 30% over the past two weeks, according to the World Health Organization.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States are the BA.5 variant.
The BA.5 variant is causing concern due to its increased contagiousness and because of its greater ability to evade the protection from vaccines and prior infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Marc Johnson, a professor at MU's School of Medicine and the lead of the sequencing division for the Wastewater Project, said he wouldn't call it "the worst variant."
"But what what gives it a leg up is that it's pretty good at infecting people that have been infected with the original omicron," Johnson said.
With the delta variant, you're usually immune to the variant for a "long time," he explained.
"Whereas a lot of people who got infected with omicron, the original sort, all of their antibodies targeted this one part of the immune system, and there's this very clear case of positive selection on the viruses part. It's like, 'Oh, I'll just mutate there,'" Johnson said.
"It's the fact that we're seeing all of these mutations, that this mutation is a clear case where it is like, 'Oh, here's a little loophole of where I can get through this immunity you've built up,'" Johnson said.
Johnson said the vaccines are not enough to keep you from becoming infected, but the current vaccines still help to protect against life-threatening infections that require hospitalizations.
"I can tell you about 70% of all of the virus in Missouri right now is BA.4 or 5," Johnson said.
He said the new variants have been "coming for months."
"It's interesting for for me to hear so much about BA.4 and 5 now when we, I mean, it's been coming for months. We're watching out for the next one, which is BA.275, which it looks pretty suspicious," he said.
Johnson said it appears that Missouri's BA.5 cases have peaked.