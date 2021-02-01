COLUMBIA - The state of Missouri held nine mass vaccination events last weekend, including three in mid-Missouri.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, nearly 400,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday.
Randolph County held one of the nine vaccination events on Friday and vaccinated over 2,000 people.
Craig Parsons, Deputy Administrator of the Randolph County Health Department, said the event went well, despite a few setbacks.
“We had a few hiccups there in the beginning, where we got bottlenecked at a couple places we didn't really expect to. And we were able to work around that and get it all straightened out,” Parsons said.
Randolph County required those wanting to get vaccinated to pre-register online. Parsons said the county experienced more problems with registration than anticipated, but that they were able to figure it out quickly.
“Our biggest issue was the registration process and checking people in. We knew that was going to slow things down a little bit... But once we got more hands down there checking people in, it really sped up the process,” he said.
While the county wants to vaccinate more people, Parsons said he doesn’t know when they will have enough doses for the next event to take place.
The Randolph County Health Department, in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard and other agencies, will host their second-dose vaccine drive-thru on Feb. 19.
Anyone who received their first dose on Friday, Jan. 29 should return to the Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park. Everyone should come at the same time you were registered at the first time.
You must receive your vaccine card you received on Jan. 29.
Another one of the mass vaccination sites was held in Audrain County at the Mexico Memorial Airport.
Audrain County did not require individuals to sign up online prior to the event, which led to people trying to line up nearly four hours ahead of the 9 a.m. start time.
Originally, the county said there were 2,500 available doses, but only 1,600 were administered. Health officials said the remaining 900 doses have been set aside for Audrain County residents on the department’s waiting list.
The second dose will be administered on Feb. 19 at the airport. The county and Missouri National Guard will have the same set up, except the only ones allowed at the second clinic will be those who received the vaccine from Friday's clinic.