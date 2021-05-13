As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Wednesday, May 12
4:35 p.m.: Boone County active cases drop by 10 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 8 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 57.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 45.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 150,443 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 81,860 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 70,444 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,407 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations, 1 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 2 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 8.93.
8:30 a.m.: State adds 451 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 451 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 506,708.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,848.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,221,754 total doses administered
- 2,391,151 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,963,683 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 39% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 32% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 761 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,995 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 297.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.