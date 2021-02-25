As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 7 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,626 cases in Cole County, an increase of seven cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 15.02% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 18,003 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 11,534 residents have received first dose
- 6,461 residents have received both doses
- 2,347 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.0.
6:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 4 new deaths
Callaway County added 6 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 72 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,859 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 26 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.5% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 8,297 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 5,675 residents have received first dose
- 2,610 residents have received both doses
- 903 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.71.
4: 27 p.m.: Boone County reports active cases down
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 146.
One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, marking the 76th death in the county. The individual was in the 80+ age range, marking 38 total deaths in that age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 41,169 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 26,300 residents have received first dose
- 14,812 residents have received both doses
- 5,159 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 8 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 5 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.43.
12:30 p.m.: State offers free COVID-19 testing Friday & next Wednesday
The state is offering free COVID-19 testing in two mid-Missouri cities over the next week. You MUST register to attend.
Click here to register or find more events. You may also call 919-351-MAKO (6256).
Columbia
- Friday, Feb. 26
- 12 - 3 p.m.
- Moser's Foods Parking Lot, 705 Business Loop 70 West
Jefferson City
- Wednesday, March 3
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- American Legion, 1423 Tanner Bridge Road
7:30 a.m.: 11.8% of the Missouri population has received one vaccine dose
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 727 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 477,078.
DHSS reported 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,902 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,202 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 3,095 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 442.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.