As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Dec. 17 will become available below
6:15 p.m.: Missouri Faith Voices-Jefferson City chapter joins the call for a countywide mask mandate
The Jefferson City chapter of Missouri Faith Voices has announced their endorsement of the citizen-led petition calling on Cole County Commissioners to issue a countywide mandate requiring that masks be properly worn in all places of public accomodation.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the injustices in our country and our communities," said Community Organizer with Missouri Faith Voices Reverend Kimberley Woodruff.
Jefferson City Medical Group is now also calling for both a citywide and a countywide mandate, citing the "growing body of scientific evidence suggesting that mask use can be the difference between life and death for some Americans."
6:00 p.m.: Boone County Commission awards five CARES Act Funding contracts
The Boone County Commission awarded five contracts for CARES Act Funding at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, December 17. The following are recipient organizations:
- Cedar Creek Amendment: $1,110.63
- Centralia R-VI School District: $134,300.00
- Harrisburg R-VIII School District: $60,400.00
- Sturgeon R-V School District: $43,200.00
- Columbia Independent School: $36,300.00
5:45 p.m.: Cole County adds 43 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,277 cases in Cole County, an increase of 43 since Tuesday.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 173 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,021.
Boone County recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases today, December 17. There have been 12,427 total cases in the county to date, with 1,021 active cases. We are sad to report that 3 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded today. pic.twitter.com/YWV1CMGrz4— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 17, 2020
The county also reported 126 hospitalizations, 27 of which were Boone residents. There are currently 40 COVID patients in ICU and 16 on ventilators.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 119.79.
4:15 p.m.: Missouri DHSS reports scam emails asking for funds
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced in a tweet that they've been made aware of emails impersonating the department asking for donations.
Those who receive such an email were advised to not click on the link.
DHSS has been notified of emails impersonating the us. While DHSS supports all families going through trying times, we will never send a request for funds to be donated to a specific family. If you received this email, it is not from DHSS and is a scam. Do NOT click on the link. pic.twitter.com/0aDnFjUhmc— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) December 17, 2020
4 p.m.: Audrain County reports three new COVID-19 deaths
The Audrain County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, marking a total of 31 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, the county had 211 active cases, a 26 active case increase from Wednesday. Mexico has 149 of those active cases, while Vandalia has 13.
There have been 1,049 recoveries in Audrain County.
3:30 p.m.: Boone County Public Health Order extended through Jan. 19
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced an extension of previous Public Health Orders through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Jan. 19, 2021 with these orders. All COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.
The previous order was set to expire Dec. 22.
"The fact that we have a safe and effective vaccine - there are shots being given to our frontline healthcare workers every day - is certainly a bright light at the end of the tunnel. But this pandemic is far from over," Stephanie Browning, Health Director at PHHS, said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases remain stable, but continues to be a strain on available resources, the release said.
As of Dec. 16, the five-day average for new COVID-19 cases was 108.
The Public Health Orders for Columbia and Boone County have been extended through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020. All COVID-19 protocols remain in place. Read the full release here: https://t.co/g4SmegYDng— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 17, 2020
3:05 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center gives out first vaccinations, says COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing
Capital Region Medical Center administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday around 7 a.m.
Lindsay Huhman, Director of Marketing at CRMC, said all vaccinations went well and another session will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. Over 150 vaccinations occurred Thursday morning.
Two additional vaccination sessions are scheduled for Friday and another two sessions on Monday.
The hospital also released hospitalization numbers which seem to be decreasing Dec. 8. The hospital's weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has also decreased since the week of Nov. 22.
1:30 p.m.: Boone County reports eighth COVID-19 death this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, marking the eighth death reported this week and the 16th death during the month of December.
Sadly we have learned of two additional COVID-19-related deaths of Boone County residents. Our community has lost one individual between the ages of 75-79 and an individual over the age of 80. We share our heartfelt condolences to all who knew them.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 17, 2020
According to the Boone County COVID-19 dashboard, it is the county's sixth death in the 75 to 79 age group and the 19th death for individuals 80 years old and older.
There have been a total of 43 deaths in Boone County since the start of the pandemic.
11:25 a.m.: Cole County holds weekly COVID-19 briefing
In Cole County's weekly COVID-19 virtual briefing, health officials reminded Cole County residents to continue to stay "vigilant and optimistically cautious."
Randall D. Haight, MD, said it's too soon to make changes regarding masks, but "we are starting to see the light at the end of this COVID tunnel."
Dr. Lenora Adams of SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital says the volume for vaccination has decreased which they are taking as a sign that everyone that wants to be vaccinated in the hospital has been.
"The hospital is feeling confident that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to be vaccinated has been vaccinated," Dr. Adams said.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin was also in attendance. She iterated the importance of the mask advisory and low contact shopping methods.
"There are things we do not want to re-gift and the virus is one of them," Tergin said.
She emphasized shopping at off peak hours, shopping online at local stores, utilizing curbside pickup and calling ahead to pick items up.
Kristi Campbell of the Cole County Health Department stressed that the MoStopsCOVID.com website will be crucial in letting the public know when vaccinations will be available for each group, especially as we get closer to the spring months.
10:30 a.m. SSM Health- St. Mary's relaxes visitor restrictions
SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City is relaxing visitor restrictions due to a decrease in COVID-19 admissions.
All non COVID positive patients are allowed to have one support person per day during designated hours. The person must be over the age of 16.
Family Birth Center patients are allowed one support person for the duration of the stay. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the weekend. All visitors/support people, with exception of Family Birth Center, will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.
Masks are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own mask.
10:10 a.m.: Boone County reports sixth COVID-19 death this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, marking the sixth death reported this week and the 14th death during the month of December.
Sadly we have learned of an additional COVID-19-related death of a Boone County resident. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 60-64. We share our heartfelt condolences to all who knew them. A total of 41 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Boone County.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 17, 2020
According to the department, the individual was in the 60 to 64 age range, marking the fourth death in that age group.
There have been a total of 41 deaths in Boone County since the start of the pandemic.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,569 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 356,607.
The state also reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,834 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,536 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,348 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,621.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.