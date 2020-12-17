As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Dec. 17 will become available below:
10:30 a.m. SSM Health- St. Mary's relaxes visitor restrictions
SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City is relaxing visitor restrictions due to a decrease in COVID-19 admissions.
All non COVID positive patients are allowed to have one support person per day during designated hours. The person must be over the age of 16.
Family Birth Center patients are allowed one support person for the duration of the stay. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the weekend. All visitors/support people, with exception of Family Birth Center, will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.
Masks are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own mask.
10:10 a.m.: Boone County reports sixth COVID-19 death this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, marking the sixth death reported this week and the 14th death during the month of December.
Sadly we have learned of an additional COVID-19-related death of a Boone County resident. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 60-64. We share our heartfelt condolences to all who knew them. A total of 41 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Boone County.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 17, 2020
According to the department, the individual was in the 60 to 64 age range, marking the fourth death in that age group.
There have been a total of 41 deaths in Boone County since the start of the pandemic.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,569 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 356,607.
The state also reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,834 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,536 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,348 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,621.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.