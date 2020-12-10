As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
7 p.m.: Morgan County reports 1 new death
The Morgan County Health Center reported 1 new death and 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. There are currently 95 active cases in the county.
7 p.m.: Pettis County reports 1 new death
The Pettis County Health Department reported 1 new death and 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. There are currently 866 active cases in the county.
7 p.m.: Randolph County reports 2 new deaths
The Randolph County Health Department reported 2 new deaths and 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. There are currently 15 active cases in the county.
7 p.m.: Chariton County reports 1 new death
The Chariton County Health Center reported 1 new death and 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday. There are currently 8 active cases in the county.
6:15 p.m.: Callaway Count adds 85 new case since Monday
Callaway County added 85 cases since their last update on Monday, marking a total of 638 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 2,670 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, 220 of the cases are part of the Callaway County Department of Corrections and eight from the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 35.43.
5:15 p.m.: Cole County adds 66 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Thursday, there have been 6,021 cases in Cole County, an increase of 66 cases since Wednesday. There have been 246 cases in long-term care facilities.
Five new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 30 deaths in Cole County and 38 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 60.21.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 104 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,006.
Boone County recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases today, December 10. There have been 11,597 total cases in the county to date, with 1,006 active cases. We are sad to report that the 35th death in the county was recorded today. The individual was in the 75-79 age group. pic.twitter.com/CgmDmWW1wT— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 10, 2020
The county also reported 140 hospitalizations, 20 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 108.14.
1:45 p.m.: Boone County has fifth COVID-19 death in four days
The Columbia Boone County Health Department announced in a tweet on Thursday that another Boone County resident has died due to COVID-19. It is the fifth COVID-19 death reported in four days.
The individual was between the age of 75-79, which marks the fifth death in that age group.
We are sad to announce an additional COVID-19-related death of a Boone County resident. Our community lost an individual between the ages of 75-79. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. A total of 35 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 10, 2020
There have been 35 deaths of Boone County residents since the start of the pandemic.
1:30 p.m.: MU adds 12 new student cases
MU added 12 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 76 active student cases.
There have been 2,544 student case recoveries, and four students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All four students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 56.
As of Thursday, there were also four faculty members, 24 MU staff and three UM System staff who actively have the virus.
12:45 p.m.: Fulton Middle & High School transition to online learning until after new year
Fulton Middle and High School will transition to online learning beginning Friday, Dec. 11 until after the new year, Tuesday, Jan. 5.
According to the Fulton District website, the switch is due to an increase in the number of students and staff with positive cases and in quarantine for COVID-19 at the secondary level.
FECC, Bartley, Bush and McIntire will remain open as normal.
Students will be sent home with Chromebooks and materials for learning at home Thursday.
For more information about internet access, technology concerns and meals, click here.
9:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,858 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,858 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 334,704.
The state also reported 67 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,450 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,579 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 21,452 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,065.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 18.9% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.