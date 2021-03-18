As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6:52 p.m.: Callaway County drops one active case
Callaway County reported a total of 55 active cases on Thursday, bringing their total number of cases to 3,925 since that start of the pandemic.
The chart below shows the rolling number of cases in the county decreasing.
16 active cases were reported in the Callaway County DoC.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 44.
6:48 p.m.: CPS reports a 14 day case rate of 11.8
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.8.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 109 students in the district currently in quarantine and 21 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 84 quarantined, 11 positive cases, 10 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 6 quarantined, 6 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 18 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,664 quarantined student cases and 633 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 12 staff members currently in quarantine and active staff cases are not listed. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 44.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
6:40 p.m.: Cole County adds 3 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,695 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 22.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
28,147 total doses administered of a vaccine
17,446 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
11,080 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
2,189 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.43.
4:55 p.m.: Boone County back in triple digit active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 106.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 24.7% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 68,132 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 44,653 residents have received first dose
- 23,922 residents have received both doses
- 5,066 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 22 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 17.50.
1:35 p.m.: Cole County has open vaccination appointments for Friday
The Cole County Health Department says they have open vaccination appointments for its vaccination clinic at The Linc on Friday.
According to a 1 p.m. post on Facebook, there are "several" open appointments for those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
Call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 to sign up. When calling, listen to the recording and press 1 for help registering. Wait on the line to talk to an agent and they will be able to schedule your appointment, even if you have not registered online.
8 a.m.: DHSS adds 478 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 478 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 485,009.
DHSS reported six new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,364 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,909,011 total doses administered
- 1,257,069 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 681,181 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 20.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 11.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 822 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,351 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 336.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 16 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.