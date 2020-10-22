As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Thursday, Oct. 22 will become available below
6:20 p.m.: Miller County reports two new COVID-19 related deaths
The Miller County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. There have been 18 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county. The county has added 11 deaths in 21 days.
Miller County has 124 active cases and 754 recoveries as of Thursday.
Additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Miller County, Missouri It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center...Posted by Miller County Health Center on Thursday, October 22, 2020
5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases; 2,148 recoveries
The Cole County Health Department reported 29 new cases Thursday, marking a total of 187 active cases. The county has seen 2,148 recoveries.
This data does not include long-term care facility resident positive cases.
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 846 recoveries
The Callaway County Health Department reported two new cases Thursday, marking a total of 103 active cases. The active total does not include Department of Corrections or Fulton State Hospital data.
The county has seen 957 total cases.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Callaway County is 19.64.
5 p.m.: Boone County reports 27 new cases, 87 hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported 27 new cases Thursday, marking a total of 87 active cases.
The county has 87 hospitalizations, while 16 of those are Boone County residents. 25 of those hospitalizations are in the ICU and 12 are on a ventilator.
Boone County recorded 27 COVID-19 cases today, Oct. 22. There have been a total of 5,766 cases in the county, 348 of which are currently active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/vMPDxp5e1U— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 22, 2020
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Boone County is 50.
4:45 p.m.: Maries County R-1 School District moving to online learning
According to the district's Facebook page, the Vienna school district will start online learning Monday, Oct. 26 due to a "large increase of positive COVID-19 test results and close contacts within the student body and staff."
We are sorry to have to do this but, Due to a large increase of positive COVID-19 test results and close contacts within...Posted by Vienna School District on Thursday, October 22, 2020
Classes are canceled for Friday.
The district hopes to be back in the classroom on Nov. 2 but will reassess the situation next week.
Students will continue with virtual classes and activities.
According to the Facebook post, meals can be picked up, but must be ordered a head of time.
3:45 p.m.: Callaway County Courts moving to Phase 3
The Callaway County Courts have announced that the county is moving to Supreme Court Operating Directive Phase 3, which removes the 25 person limit of courtrooms and large venues.
The Callaway County Court moved back to Phase 1 in September due to a positive COVID test of a court employee.
12:30 p.m.: 75 active student cases at MU
MU reported 16 new student COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.
Currently, there are 75 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,762 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 16 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 14 have recovered. Of the staff, 81 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 61 have recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 10 have recovered.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,854 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,854 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 162,723.
The state also reported 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,657.