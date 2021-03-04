As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, March 4 will be available below:
5:35 p.m.: Callaway County reports 14.6% vaccination rate
It is unclear how many cases were added on Thursday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the county reported 3,876 total cases, and the dashboard said the same on Thursday.
There are a total of 54 active cases as of Thursday.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 64 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 9 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.6% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 10,314 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 6,516 residents have received first dose
- 3,778 residents have received both doses
- 1,694 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.0.
5:30 p.m.: Cole County reports 18.3% vaccination rate
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,657 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 18.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 23,362 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,013 residents have received first dose
- 9,932 residents have received both doses
- 4,364 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.57.
4:35 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate drops under 15, lowest it's ever been
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 14.8, which is the lowest it's ever been.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 524 students in the district currently in quarantine and 35 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 130 quarantined, 14 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 42 quarantined, 7 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 23 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 2 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,581 quarantined student cases and 614 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 17 staff members currently in quarantine and 2 active staff cases. Three staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 19.7% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 18.4% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 97.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 18.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 50,493 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 33,153 residents have received first dose
- 17,248 residents have received both doses
- 8,880 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 19.29.
3 p.m.: MU Health Care fills all vaccination appointments
MU Health Care has filled all vaccination appointments. Earlier Thursday, the health care company said it had hundreds of vaccination appointments to fill this weekend. Appointments were available for Friday through Sunday.
Those 65 or older and/or have high risk conditions can click here to schedule an appointment for this weekend. You can also call 573-771-2273 to schedule an appointment.
The website includes links to its scheduling system, TimeTap. When scheduling, you must answer the qualifying questions to assure individuals meet state criteria.
The health care company says the availability of appointments is due to the result of "successfully shrinking numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals and an increasing supply of vaccine doses."
7:30 a.m.: State reports 5 straight days below 5% positivity rate
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 457 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 479,536.
DHSS reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,150 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,400,798 total doses administered
- 919,085 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 481,713 Missourians have received a second dose
- 15.0% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 7.8% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 999 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,310 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 330.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. This marks five days in a row of the positivity rate being below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.