Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Feb. 18 will be available below:
4:20 p.m.: Callaway County reports 7 new cases, 11.1% vaccination rate
Callaway County added 7 cases in the last 6 days , marking a total of 120 active cases as of Thursday. There have been a total of 3,827 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are 20 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 40 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 11.1% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 7,035 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,985 residents have received first dose
- 2,044 residents have received both doses
- 1,175 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.00.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 41 new cases, adds one new death
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 187.
The county also reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, marking 75 total deaths in the county. According to the department, the individual was over the age of 80, totaling 37 total deaths in that age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 36,433 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 24,179 residents have received first dose
- 12,211 residents have received both doses
- 3,845 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 35 hospitalizations, 10 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 5 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 41.93.
1:00 p.m.: Audrain County adds no new COVID-19 cases
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 cases since the last report. The total number of active cases in the county stands at 13.
The department is also reporting one new COVID-19 related death. There have been 52 deaths in Audrain County from the virus.
The total number of cases in the county now stands at 1,676. Mexico is reporting 10 cases.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 718 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 473,459.
The DHSS reported 225 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,695 since the pandemic began.
The Bureau of Vital Records at the DHSS performs a linkage between death certificates and the state once a week. On Thursday, 218 deaths were added to the dashboard. Of those deaths, one occurred in July, one in August, one in October, six in November, 51 in December, 126 in January and 32 in February.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 939,810 total doses administered
- 666,430 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 273,380 Missourians have received a second dose
- 10.9% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 4.5% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,279 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 3,734 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 533.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.