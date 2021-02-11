As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Feb. 11 will be available below:
6:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 12 new positive cases,
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,566 cases in Cole County, an increase of 12 cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 12,405 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 10,235 residents have received first dose
- 2,166 residents have received both doses
- 3,083 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
6:20 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate is 40.1
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 40.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 297 students in the district currently in quarantine and 32 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 172 quarantined, 14 positive cases, 14 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 58 quarantined, 11 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 42 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 25 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,396 quarantined student cases and 571 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 48 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:25 p.m.: Callaway County reports 9 new cases, 10.2% vaccination rate
Callaway County added 9 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 186 active cases as of Thursday. There have been a total of 3,806 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 30 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 10.2% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 6,115 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,549 residents have received first dose
- 1,560 residents have received both doses
- 1,277 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.71.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports a 12.3% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 268.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 31,536 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 22,250 residents have received first dose
- 9,256 residents have received both doses
- 6,680 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 42 hospitalizations, 12 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 53.50.
12:35 p.m.: MU Health Care adjusts drive-thru testing hours due to weather
MU Health Care's COVID-19 drive-thru hours will be adjusted this weekend due to the cold temperatures.
The drive-thru site at Mizzou North will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15.
The site will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 with its normal hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test this weekend can go to Mizzou Urgent Care and Mizzou Quick Care. Mizzou Quick Care does not accept walk-ins; appointments must be scheduled online in advance.
12:15 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average sees continuous decrease
MU added three student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 29 active student cases. There have been 3,077 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 33.
As of Thursday, there were also one faculty members, 13 MU staff and two UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,034 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 469,223.
DHSS reported 270 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,431 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 764,378 total doses administered
- 574,408 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 189,970 Missourians have received a second dose
- 9.4% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 3.1% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,488 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 5,720 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 817.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.