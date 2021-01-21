As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Jan. 21 will become available below:
6:00 p.m.: Cole County adds 13 new active cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,260 cases in Cole County, an increase of 13 cases from the previous day. There have been 268 cases in long-term care facilities.
13 new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
5:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 78 new cases, sees drop in hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 780.
The county also reported 80 hospitalizations, 30 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 23 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 101.07.
5:15 p.m.: Cooper County receives COVID-19 vaccine
The Cooper County Public Health Center received 250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers and emergency service providers Wednesday. The health department will administer the vaccine to eligible people throughout the week.
5:00 p.m.: Randolph County records one additional COVID-19 death
Randolph County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 57. There have been 1,899 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county also reported one new COVID-related death, bringing the total number of deaths to 30.
3:50 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate remains at 70.4
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 66.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 209 students in the district currently in quarantine and 53 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 110 quarantined, 24 positive cases, 19 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 44 quarantined, 15 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 48 quarantined, 14 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 9 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 1,903 quarantined student cases and 472 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 48 staff members currently in quarantine and 14 active staff cases. 20 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
3:45 p.m.: MU adds 10 new student cases
MU added 10 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 57 active student cases.
There have been 2,908 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 47.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,049 new cases, 24 new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,049 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 443,838.
The state also reported 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,485 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,367 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,115 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,594.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 12.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.