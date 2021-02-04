As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Monday, Feb. 1
- Sunday, Jan. 31
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Friday, Jan. 29
- Thursday, Jan. 28
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Tuesday, Jan. 26
Updates for Thursday, Feb. 4 will become available below:
5:17 p.m.: Cole County adds 15 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,484 cases in Cole County, an increase of 15 cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
Fifteen new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 10% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 9,250 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 7,836 residents have received first dose
- 1,410 residents have received both doses
- 2,864 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
5:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sits at 52.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 52.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 403 students in the district currently in quarantine and 48 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 267 quarantined, 19 positive cases, 20 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 87 quarantined, 17 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 48 quarantined, 12 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,281 quarantined student cases and 547 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 68 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:30 p.m.: Howard County releases information on new vaccine supply
The Howard County Public Health Department says they have not received more vaccine doses, but will notify eligible patients when they do.
The Health Department staff were very happy to assist Fitzgibbon Hospital yesterday with their covid-vaccination clinic...Posted by Howard County Public Health Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports one new death, hospital status back at yellow
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 421.
The county also reported one new COVID-19 related death Thursday, the second death reported this week. It marks 71 total deaths in the county. The individual was in the 80+ age group, marking 35 total deaths in that age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 23,934 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 16,803 residents have received first dose
- 7,110 residents have received both doses
- 5,036 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 62 hospitalizations, 16 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is back at yellow. It was at green Jan. 29 through Feb. 3.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 70.36.
1:15 p.m.: MU sees slight increase in 7-day student case average since classes began
MU added three student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 38 active student cases. There have been 3,037 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 53. The 7-day average was at 46 when classes began on Jan. 19.
As of Thursday, there were also two faculty members, 15 MU staff and four UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,399 new cases
he Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 463,119.
DHSS reported 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,117 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 584,260 total doses administered
- 452,060 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 132,200 Missourians have received a second dose
- 7.4% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.2% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,680 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,185 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,026.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 9.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.