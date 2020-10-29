As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Thursday, Oct. 29 will become available below:
5:50 p.m.: Cole County adds 81 new cases, reports 2,412 recoveries
The Cole County Health Department added 81 new cases Thursday, marking 335 active cases.
There have been 2,412 recoveries in the county.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 57.36.
5 p.m.: Missouri adds 3,061 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,061 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 177,693.
The state also added 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,899.
In the last seven days, there have been 12,887 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single-day average for the number of cases is 1,841.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests, and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 12.5% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 25.2% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
4:30 p.m.: Jefferson City Council to meet virtually all of November
Jefferson City Council will meet only virtually for the month of November and will be evaluated on a monthly basis.
Meeting dates are Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.
Call-in information will be listed on the Council meeting agenda. Viewing will be available on the City's website, YouTube channel and 'City of Jefferson City, Missouri' Facebook page.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said though government operations are not considered a social gathering, the number of patrons in the room can easily exceed 25 people for a long period of time and impact the ability to distance.
"We hope others will follow our example and avoid group gatherings," Tergin said.
4:15 p.m.: Record hospitalizations for Boone County
The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department announced 96 hospitalizations Thursday, marking the record number of Boone County hospital inpatients for COVID-19.
33 of those patients are in the ICU, 18 are on a ventilator and 13 are Boone County residents.
The county also added 70 new cases Thursday, marking a total of 416 active cases.
18 of the 70 new cases were in the 18 to 22-year-old range.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 50.36.
3:30 p.m.: Independent review team seeks comment from Veterans Homes' family members
On Oct. 2, Gov. Mike Parson ordered the Missouri Veterans Commission to conduct an independent, external review of all seven Missouri Veterans' Homes and their COVID-19 operations to assess their performance and to identify steps to improve management and prevent further COVID-19 transmission.
A call-in line has been established for family members of residents in the homes can share information with an independent review team from Armstrong Teasdale.
Call 314-552-6665 to share information. The line will be open through Nov. 4.
Like the review, the call-in line is independent of the Commission and all comments related to COVID-19 are welcome.
3 p.m.: MU reports 60 student cases, 1,835 recoveries
MU added 14 new student cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 60 active student cases.
There have been 1,835 student recoveries.
According to its dashboard, there are five active faculty cases, 10 active staff cases and one UM system staff case. There have been 103 recoveries between faculty and staff.
2 p.m.: Mid-Missouri counties to hold free COVID-19 testing events next week
Multiple mid-Missouri counties will hold free COVID-19 testing events next week.
Registration is required. You must be a Missouri resident to be tested, and no symptoms are required.
- Eldon Community Center (Eldon)
- Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Moniteau County Fairgrounds (California)
- Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rothwell Park (Moberly)
- Nov. 9, Noon to 6 p.m.
- First Assembly of God (Jefferson City)
- Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
11:20 a.m.: COVID-19 records: St. Louis hospitalizations, KC deaths
(AP) The new surge of the coronavirus is evident in Missouri, with record hospitalizations in St. Louis and Columbia, and the Kansas City metropolitan area experiencing its worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Wednesday reported 72 hospital admissions in one day.
Admissions have risen dramatically over the past month.
In Columbia, a record 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Kansas City Star reports that the number of coronavirus deaths in the metro area, which includes Kansas City and counties in Missouri and Kansas, is at 176 in October, the most of any month.