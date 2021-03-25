As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5 p.m.: Cole County crosses 30,000 vaccinations initiated
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,722 cases in Cole County, an increase of 6 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 24.1% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,050 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 18,602 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 12,042 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,904 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.36.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 85th COVID-19 death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 84.
The department also reported one new death on Thursday, marking 85 total deaths in the county. The individual was in the 60 to 64 age range, the department said.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 76,663 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 50,954 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 26,285 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,429 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.57.
8 a.m.: Over 23% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 448 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 487,365.
DHSS reported 1 new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,435 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,183,184 total doses administered
- 1,429,291 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 790,827 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 23.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 12.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 792 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,063 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 295.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.