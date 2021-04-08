As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
3 p.m.: 80 vaccination appointments available for event at Blue Note
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services says they are opening up Friday's vaccination event at the Blue Note to anyone over 18 years old. It was originally only for bar, restaurant and entertainment industry workers.
The health department says there are still "about 80 appointments available" for the Moderna vaccine.
Sign up online here or call 573-874-2489.
We still have about 80 appointments available for tomorrow's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at @the_blue_note. We are opening up the clinic to everyone 18 years and older. Sign up online at https://t.co/6HHxcAB5al or by calling https://t.co/zxPTqd3wYZ (2489). pic.twitter.com/pAToGzs7tk— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 8, 2021
10 a.m.: Cole County, MU Health Care open vaccination appointments for all Missourians 16 and older
The Cole County Health Department says it is opening the Cole County Community Vaccination Site to any Missouri resident over 16 who wants the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 12.
The site is on the south side of the Capital Mall in Jefferson City, between the two mall entrances (in the old Party City store).
Vaccinations are available by appointment Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The department says it may open walk-in hours if supply increases. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine, and is given at no charge.
Click here to make an appointment through the COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator, or call 1-877-435-8411 to register and schedule an appointment.
MU Health Care is also opening vaccination appointments for all Missouri residents older than 16 at its vaccination site at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Pfizer first dose vaccinations are scheduled for April 15-17, and second dose vaccinations are scheduled for May 6-8. Hundreds of appointments are available, as of Thursday morning.
To make an appointment, click here.
7:45 a.m.: Nearly 30% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 448 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 492,348.
DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,510 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,866,785 total doses administered
- 1,800,058 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,139,859 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 29.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 18.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 723 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,166 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 309.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.