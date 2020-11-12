As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Nov. 12 will become available below:
5:50 p.m.: Cole County reports 78 new cases
The Cole County Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The county also has currently 555 cases in isolation.
The county also added one death in a long-term care facility.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Cole County is 100.42.
5:45 p.m.: State Fair Community College will shift to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break
State Fair Community College will shift to virtual learning following Thanksgiving break. Virtual classes will begin Nov. 30.
The shift will apply to most courses, but those engaged in labs and clinical studies will continue to meet in-person.
“This is a precautionary measure to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 following the holiday break,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said. “We expect many of our employees and students, including our residents, will travel and gather with families for the holiday. When you consider this, along with the rise in cases across our state, and particularly within Pettis County and many of the area hospitals operating at or near capacity, we feel shifting to alternative delivery for a few weeks is in everyone’s best interest.”
The last day of coursework at SFCC for the fall semester is Dec. 11, with finals held Dec. 14 to 18.
5:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 176 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported 176 new cases Thursday, bringing a total of active cases to 1,190.
There are currently 149 hospitalizations in Boone County Hospitals. Of the 149, 41 are in the ICU, 19 are on ventilators and 29 are Boone County residents.
Thursday's hospital status showed yellow, which means two hospitals reported yellow status or one reported red. The hub does not show which hospital reported what status.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 122.50.
5 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate hits all-time high
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people hit an all-time high Thursday, 97.6.
This comes as elementary schools attended their last day of in-person classes Thursday.
There are 44 active student cases, and 571 students currently quarantined.
111 staff members are currently quarantined, while there are 20 active staff members cases.
4:35 p.m.: Madison C-3 School District moves to online learning
On Sunday, the Madison C-3 School District announced Monday's school day would be canceled due to a lack of staff.
On Monday, the district switched to online learning for Tuesday, Nov. 11 and Wednesday, Nov. 12 due to staff shortages. The buildings were deep cleaned while students were online. Friday is already a scheduled day off.
On Thursday, the district sent another update to families that students would stay with virtual learning until Monday, Nov. 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.
Please see the attached information regarding AMI and wi-fi availability at school.Posted by Madison C-3 Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020
According to the statement, the district's school board voters o continue with the district-wide closure.
There will be no extracurricular activities held until Nov. 30.
School meals will be delivered to those who requested them in the previous closure. For more information, click here.
4 p.m.: Southern Boone High School extends virtual learning, 177 students in quarantine
The Southern Boone High School has been in online learning for the past week, according to Southern Boone School District's Superintendent Chris Felmlee.
Felmlee extended the high school's virtual learning period until after Thanksgiving Break. Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are two high school staff members with a positive case and 10 high schoolers with a positive case.
There are six high school staff members in quarantine and 177 high schoolers in quarantine. The high school has a total of 500 students.
3 p.m.: MU Health Care tightens visitor restrictions
MU Health Care will tighten visitor restrictions to its hospitals and clinics in response to the high number of recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. The restrictions are designed to protect employees, patients and visitors during this spike.
Starting Friday, Nov. 13, the guidelines include:
No visitors allowed at any hospitals except:
- One person for outpatient surgeries and procedures where sedation is used.
- One partner, spouse and coach in labor and delivery.
- Parents or guardians of hospitalized pediatric patients.
- When patients are nearing end of life.
1:15 p.m.: MU reports 165 active student cases
The University of Missouri reported 47 new student cases Thursday, bringing the total to 165 active cases. There have been 1,988 student recoveries.
The seven day average of active student cases is 118.
MU also reported active faculty and staff cases. According to the dashboard, there are three active faculty cases, 41 active MU staff cases and one active UM system staff cases.
On Thursday, MU announced that students would shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the semester.
12:15 p.m.: Latest White House COVID report places Missouri, Boone and Cole counties in red zone
The latest White House coronavirus Task Force report showed Missouri in the red zone for cases, which indicates 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. It is the 16th highest in the country.
Missouri is also in the red zone for test positivity, which indicates a rate at or above 10.1%. It is the 8th highest rate in the country.
The report also placed Boone and Cole counties, along with the metro areas of Columbia and Jefferson City, in the red zone. Both counties were in the top 12 counties throughout the state for the number of new cases in the last three weeks.
11:45 a.m.: Callaway County to host community testing event
The Callaway County Health Department, along with the Missouri Health and Senior Services, will host a community testing event on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 54 Country, located at 400 Gaylord Drive in Fulton.
Registration is required, or you can call 877-435-8411 to sign up for a time.
Testing is free, but one must be a Missouri resident.
10:20 a.m.: JeffTran suspends service due to COVID-19
Jefferson City's public transportation system, JeffTran, will suspend service as of noon Thursday due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
11:40 a.m. will be the last round of regular route buses. Handiwheels service will also be suspended at noon Thursday.
According to a release, staff will reassess the situation on Monday.
For any questions, call 573-634-6410.
8:18 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,603 new cases in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,603 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 225,371.
The state also reported 16 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,339 since the outbreak started.
In the last seven days there have been 25,961 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,709.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 22.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 40.8% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.