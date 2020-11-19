As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:10 p.m.: Over 250 CPS students quarantining, 90 staff members
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 108 flat.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 252 students in the district currently in quarantine and 36 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 166 quarantined, 16 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 20 quarantined, 8 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 49 quarantined, 11 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 17 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 1,285 quarantined student cases and 173 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 90 staff members currently in quarantine and 28 active staff cases. 22 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:50 p.m.: Cole County to report case totals by specimen collection date, rather than results received date
The Cole County Health Department announced Thursday that case totals by day will reflect the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day.
As of Thursday, there have been 4,698 cases in Cole County.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of November thus far.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 111.79.
5:15 p.m.: Missouri ranks 9th for current COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita
New data published by the COVID Tracking Project ranks Missouri as having the ninth highest COVID-19 related hospitalizations per capita, as of Thursday.
The 10 states with the highest hospitalizations per capita are:
South Dakota, 670 hospitalizations per million people
Nebraska, 506 hospitalizations per million people
North Dakota, 504 hospitalizations per million people
Iowa, 484 hospitalizations per million people
Illinois, 470 hospitalizations per million people
Indiana, 452 hospitalizations per million people
Montana, 433 hospitalizations per million people
Nevada, 405 hospitalizations per million people
Missouri, 400 hospitalizations per million people
Wisconsin, 381 hospitalizations per million people
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,588 Missouri residents hospitalized with COVID-19 with data complete through Tuesday.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County adds 212 cases, highest case load in two weeks
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health & Human Services reported 212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,085.
It is the highest number of cases added in a single day since Nov. 5. It is the fourth straight day of 100+ cases.
The county also reported 147 hospitalizations, which is the record of hospitalizations in the county. 36 of those were Boone residents. There are currently 47 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 18 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 165.50.
1:40 p.m.: Boone County announces two additional COVID-19 related deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths Thursday afternoon.
We are saddened to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Both individuals were over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. A total of 23 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 19, 2020
According to the department, both individuals were over the age of 80, marking 14 deaths in that age group.
There has been a total of 23 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
12:50 p.m.: MU adds 49 new student cases
MU added 49 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 133 active student cases. There are 2,169 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 139.
As of Thursday, there were also five faculty members, 48 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,349 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 257,822.
The state also reported 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,507 since the pandemic started.
In the last seven days, there have been 27,358 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,908.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,588 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 23.7% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 42% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.