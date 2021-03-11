As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, March 10
- Tuesday, March 9
- Monday, March 8
- Sunday, March 7
- Saturday, March 6
- Friday, March 5
- Thursday, March 4
- Wednesday, March 3
- Tuesday, March 2
Updates for Thursday, March 11 will be available below:
6:25 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate continues to decease
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.2.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 143 students in the district currently in quarantine and 28 active student cases.
The district has seen 2,633 quarantined student cases and 626 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 17 staff members currently in quarantine and 4 active staff cases. Two staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 35.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated, a 10% increase since Monday.
6:20 p.m.: Cole County adds 2 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,677 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 19.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
24,902 total doses administered of a vaccine
15,067 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
9,934 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,486 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.94.6:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 17 new cases
Callaway County added 17 cases since its last update on Thursday, marking a total of 64 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,893 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 7 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 15.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 11,229 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 7,104 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 4,197 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,351 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 22.1% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 107. It is the first time in 10 days with active cases in three digits.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 22.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 61,372 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 39,857 residents have initiated the vaccine regimen.
- 21,876 residents have completed the vaccine regimen.
- 10,482 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 16.64.
10:45 a.m.: MU eases event limitations, to provide safety kits
MU says it will now allow events with up to 50 people, socially distanced. The announcement came in an email to MU students, faculty and staff Thursday morning.
It comes after the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services began allowing events with groups of up to 50 people in the recent modified health order.
In the email, MU officials say university-sponsored and university-affiliated student events with up to 50 people will no longer require special approval. Any events with more than 50 people will still require approval.
All events still require social distancing, face coverings and special precautions.
The university will also provide COVID-19 safety kits to students, staff and faculty. It will include three disposable masks, one bottle of hand sanitizer and one package of disinfectant wipes.
Students can pick theirs up at the bookstore starting March 15.
8 a.m.: State adds 530 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 482,224.
DHSS reported three deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,300 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,641,484 total doses administered
- 1,075,813 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 580,527 Missourians have received a second dose
- 17.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 9.5% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 857 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,401 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 343.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has sat at or below 5% since Sunday, Feb. 28.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.