As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, May 5
- Tuesday, May 4
- Monday, May 3
- Sunday, May 2
- Saturday, May 1
- Friday, April 30
- Thursday, April 29
Updates for Thursday, May 6 will become available below:
4:29 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sits at 9.1
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 260 students in the district currently in quarantine and 10 active student cases.
The district has seen 3,341 quarantined student cases and 684 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 2 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.7% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:26 p.m.: Boone County reports nine new cases.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 59. Boone County saw 50 active cases on April 1.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 44.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 142,348 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 80,642 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 63,377 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 7,852 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 18 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.57.
4:21 p.m.: Cole County reports 1 new case
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,849 cases in Cole County, an increase of zero cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 35.8% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 48,684 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 27,504 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 22,509 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,226 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
10 a.m.: State positivity rate back above 5%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 385 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 504,454.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,821
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,038,835 total doses administered
- 2,341,051 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,823,803 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 38.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 29.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 760 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,561 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 366.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.