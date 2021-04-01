As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, April 1 will become available below:
6:28 p.m.: Cole County adds 6 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
The 6 active cases added today by Cole County bring their total active cases to 7,741. Cole County has not seen any increase in COVID-19 deaths, as the county total still remains at 63 total deaths.
There have been no new cases, or deaths, in Long Term Care facilities. The total case count remains at 270, and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 54.
According to the Missouri Vaccine Dashboard, 27.2% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
34,394 total doses administered of a vaccine.
20,889 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated.
14,324 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed.
2,915 doses have been administered in the past 7 days.
5:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate under 10
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.7.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 524 students in the district currently in quarantine and 35 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 56 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 6 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 8 quarantined, 2 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 1 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 2 out of 4 schools affected
The district has seen 2,715 quarantined student cases and 641 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 4 staff members currently in quarantine and 0 active staff cases. One staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated, as of March 24.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports double digit new cases for first time this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 50.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 30.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 89,080 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 55,759 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 34,042 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,288 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.
7 a.m.: DHSS reports over a quarter of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 489,781.
DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,499 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,522,050 total doses administered
- 1,602,608 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 975,639 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 26.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 15.9% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 722 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,145 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 306.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.