As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available.
5:00 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sits at 11.3
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 393 students in the district currently in quarantine and 14 active student cases.
The district has seen 3,196 quarantined student cases and 675 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 7 staff members currently in quarantine and 17 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.6% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County leads state in initiating and completing vaccinations
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 90.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 43.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Boone County leads the state in initiating and completing vaccinations. Pulaski County is last in the state with 10.5% initiated vaccination and 8.1% completing vaccination.
- 136, 661 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 78,761 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 59, 502 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 81, 113 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 12 hospitalizations, 1 of which is a Boone County resident. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
2:50 p.m.: Cole County recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7, 839 cases in Cole County, an increase of 4 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Four new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 6.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
45,343 total doses administered of a vaccine
26, 346 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
20, 249 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
16,54 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
11 a.m.: Missouri reports 521 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 521 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 501,106.
DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,738.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,845,710 total doses administered
- 2,286,510 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,679,737 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 37.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 27.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 761 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,232 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 319.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at
10 a.m.: Audrain & Boone Counties host vaccination clinics Thursday afternoon
The Audrain County health department will host a vaccination clinic Thursday night at the health department.
From 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., anyone 18+ is welcome to receive a Moderna shot. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Boone County health department will also host a vaccination clinic Thursday night from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Southern Boone County High School.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given out, so anyone 16+ may receive a shot. Walk-ins are welcome.