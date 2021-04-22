As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, April 22 will become available below:
5:10 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate sits at 11.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.9. It was at 10, the day students returned to in-person learning.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 205 students in the district currently in quarantine and 7 active student cases.
The district has seen 2,921 quarantined student cases and 657 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 7 staff members currently in quarantine and no active staff cases. One staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:10 p.m.: Cole County close to 33% vaccination initiation
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,814 cases in Cole County, an increase of 7 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 32.9% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 40,301 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 25,279 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 19,084 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,548 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
5 p.m.: Boone County continues to lead state initiated vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 105.
Boone County recorded 18 COVID-19 cases today, April 21, 2021. There have been 18,190 total cases recorded in the county, with 100 currently active cases. There is currently one Boone County resident in our local hospitals. /1 pic.twitter.com/nCjRxvptNH— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 21, 2021
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 42.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 125,955 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 77,467 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 50,055 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,360 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.43.
7 a.m.: State reports two new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 685 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 498,230.
DHSS reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,691 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,554,012 total doses administered
- 2,160,732 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,511,809 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 35.2% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 24.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 745 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,191 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 313.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.