Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:25 p.m.: CPS sees slight decline in cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people as of Wednesday is at 62.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 363 students in the district currently in quarantine and 52 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 221 quarantined, 21 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 57 quarantined, 9 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 82 quarantined, 22 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 3 quarantined, 3 positive cases
The district has seen 2,104 quarantined student cases and 515 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 42 staff members currently in quarantine and 7 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
6:15 p.m.: Cole County adds 20 new positive cases since Wednesday
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,379 cases in Cole County, an increase of 20 cases since Wednesday. There have been 268 cases in long-term care facilities.
Twenty new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the 14-day rolling average along with new cases since November.
5:20 p.m.: Active cases in Boone County exceed 600
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 622. There have been a total of 16,475 cases in Boone County since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county also reported that 22 Boone County residents are currently hospitalized.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 84.64.
2 p.m.: Audrain County sees slight increase in positivity rate
Audrain County added one new case in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 34 active cases as of Thursday.
There have been a total of 1,651 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 50 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.43.
1:50 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average sits at 65, sees slight increase in average since classes began
MU added 19 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 71 active student cases. There have been 2,966 student case recoveries.
Five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 65, an increase of 19 since spring classes began on Jan. 19.
As of Thursday, there were also three faculty members, 11 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
9:30 a.m.: SSM Health in Jefferson City reduces drive-thru testing hours
SSM Health in Jefferson City is reducing its hours for drive-thru testing starting Monday, Feb. 1.
The site will now be open Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-noon, and Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The site is closed on Saturdays.
The testing site is at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital at 2505 Mission Drive in Jefferson City.
SSM Health requires a doctor's order for testing. Anyone who feels sick and has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider.
9 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,500 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,636 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 454,573.
The state also reported 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,725 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,180 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,311.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.