Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From Thursday morning to Monday evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 27.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Walnut Street just southwest of U.S. Highway 50/63 begins flooding. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 19.3 Wed 8 pm 25.0 27.5 26.3 21.6 17.0 &&