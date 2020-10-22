Weather Alert

MOZ018-019-026-027-034-035-041-042-050-232115- /O.NEW.KLSX.FZ.A.0001.201024T0700Z-201024T1400Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Knox MO-Lewis MO-Marion MO- Monroe MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, and Mexico 401 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and central Missouri. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. && $$