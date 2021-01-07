As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
12 p.m. St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico relaxes visitor policies
St. Mary’s Hospital in Mexico will relax visitor restrictions effective Monday. SSM Health said the change is due to a decrease in community transmission of COVID-19.
Under the new policies, all patients not positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to have one support person at a time during designated hours. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Visitors must enter through the Emergency Room Entrance between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and undergo a screening. All visitors must wear a face mask and stay in the patient's room or designated waiting area.
9 a.m. Missouri reports 3,983 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,983 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 412,426.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,738 total hospitalizations in the state.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,270 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,467.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
3:30 p.m. Audrain County
The total number of cases in Audrain County has reached 1,555 with a total of 126 that are active cases. There have been 8 new cases since the last report and 1,386 total patients have recovered. The total number of deaths for Audrain County is currently at 43.