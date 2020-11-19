As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Nov. 19 will become available below:
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,349 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 257,822.
The state also reported 30 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,507 since the outbreak started.
In the last seven days there have been 27,358 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,908.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 23.7% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.