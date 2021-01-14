As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, Jan 13
- Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Monday, Jan. 11
- Sunday, Jan. 10
- Saturday, Jan. 9
- Friday, Jan. 8
- Thursday, Jan. 7
Updates for Thursday, Jan. 14 will become available below:
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,546 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,546 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 431,957.
The state also reported 7 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,201 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,614 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 16,982 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,426.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 16.3% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days