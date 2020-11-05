As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Monday, Nov. 2
- Sunday, Nov. 1
- Saturday, Oct. 31
- Friday, Oct. 30
- Thursday, Oct. 29
Updates for Thursday, Nov 5. will be posted below:
6:05 p.m.: Moniteau County reports additional COVID-19 death
The Moniteau County Health Department reported the county's 13th death Thursday. The resident was in their 60s.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 5th, 2020, 4:00 pm Moniteau County Health Center Reports the 13th Death Due to...Posted by Moniteau County Health Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020
6 p.m.: Cole County reports record number of COVID-19 cases since before August
The Cole County Health Department reported 129 new cases Thursday, marking a total of 535 active cases.
129 is the highest single day increase since before August, and marks the second day in a row of 100+ cases.
According to The New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average in Cole County is 75.93.
5:15 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people: 65.5
The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 65.5, an increase of 11.3. It is the highest rate since Sept. 17.
According to the CPS student COVID-19 dashboard, 469 students are in quarantine and 21 students have a positive case.
To break it down:
- Elementary schools: 354 quarantined, 12 positive, 21 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 53 quarantined, 1 positive, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 40 quarantined, 6 positive, 3 of out 4 schools affected
- Other: 22 quarantined, 2 positive, 2 district-wide facilities affected
According to the CPS staff COVID-19 dashboard, 105 staff members are in quarantine and 27 staff members have a positive case. 8 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
To break it down:
- Elementary schools: 47 quarantined, 11 positive, 4 out due to EFMLA laws
- Middle schools: 21 quarantined, 6 positive, 1 out due to EFMLA laws
- High schools: 12 quarantined, 5 positive
- Other: 25 quarantined, 5 positive, 3 out due to EFMLA laws
4:35 p.m.: Moberly Public School District to start virtual learning
The Moberly Public School District will begin virtual learning Tuesday, Nov. 10 and will continue through Thanksgiving, according to a release sent to families.
The district made the switch due to the "increasing number of district staff in quarantine, which has exceeded the number of available substitutes."
Extracurricular activities will continue through the closure as scheduled.
The district's release said it is essential for students to be in class Friday and Monday in order to be prepared for online instruction.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports record number of COVID-19 cases, record number of hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported 222 new cases Thursday, marking the highest single day increase since the start of the pandemic.
There are 812 active cases in the county.
The county also reported 117 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals. 33 of those are in the ICU, 24 are on a ventilator and 21 are Boone County residents.
According to the Boone County Health Department Health Educator Ashton Day, the age group seeing the largest increase in cases is the 30 to 50 year old group.
A KOMU 8 reporter asked why that could be. Day responded, "People are tired."
Day also said the increase could also be attributed to in-person learning returning to Columbia, specifically children possibly bringing cases home from school.
She emphasized the department would not know until after the case investigation is finished.
According to The New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average in Boone County is 69.5.
3:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 18th COVID-19 death
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 related death Thursday, marking the 18th in the county.
The individual was over the age of 80. No other information will be released.
We are sad to report a 18th COVID-19 related death in Boone County. The individual was over the age of 80. No other information about this individual will be released at this time. The death will be reflected on the Information Hub later this afternoon.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 5, 2020
1 p.m.: 100 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 100 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,897 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 25 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 18 have recovered. Of the staff, 110 have tested positive for COVID-19 82 have recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 10 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,553 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,553 new cases and 18 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 196,576 total cases and 3,106 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state, since the outbreak started.
There have been 17,464 cases over the past seven days, with a daily average of 2,495.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 15.2% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 30% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days