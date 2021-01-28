As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Jan. 28 will become available below:
2 p.m.: Audrain County sees slight increase in positivity rate
Audrain County added one new case in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 34 active cases as of Thursday.
There have been a total of 1,651 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 50 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.43.
1:50 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average sits at 65, sees slight increase in average since classes began
MU added 19 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 71 active student cases. There have been 2,966 student case recoveries.
Five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 65, an increase of 19 since spring classes began on Jan. 19.
As of Thursday, there were also three faculty members, 11 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
9:30 a.m.: SSM Health in Jefferson City reduces drive-thru testing hours
SSM Health in Jefferson City is reducing its hours for drive-thru testing starting Monday, Feb. 1.
The site will now be open Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-noon, and Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The site is closed on Saturdays.
The testing site is at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital at 2505 Mission Drive in Jefferson City.
SSM Health requires a doctor's order for testing. Anyone who feels sick and has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider.
9 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,636 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 454,573.
The state also reported 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,725 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,180 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,311.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.