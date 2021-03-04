As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Wednesday, March 3
- Tuesday, March 2
- Monday, March 1
- Sunday, Feb. 28
- Saturday, Feb. 27
- Friday, Feb. 26
- Thursday, Feb. 25
- Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Tuesday, Feb. 23
Updates for Thursday, March 4 will be available below:
12 p.m.: MU Health Care has "hundreds" of vaccination appointments to fill
MU Health Care says it has hundreds of vaccination appointments to fill this weekend. Appointments are available for Friday through Sunday.
Those 65 or older and/or have high risk conditions can click here to schedule an appointment for this weekend. You can also call 573-771-2273 to schedule an appointment.
The website includes links to its scheduling system, TimeTap. When scheduling, you must answer the qualifying questions to assure individuals meet state criteria.
The health care company says the availability of appointments is due to the result of "successfully shrinking numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals and an increasing supply of vaccine doses."
7:30 a.m.: State reports 5 straight days below 5% positivity rate
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 457 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 479,536.
DHSS reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,150 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,400,798 total doses administered
- 919,085 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 481,713 Missourians have received a second dose
- 15.0% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 7.8% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 999 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,310 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 330.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. This marks five days in a row of the positivity rate being below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.