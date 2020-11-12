As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Thursday, Nov. 12 will become available below:
1:15 p.m.: MU reports 165 active student cases
The University of Missouri reported 47 new student cases Thursday, bringing the total to 165 active cases. There have been 1,988 student recoveries.
The seven day average of active student cases is 118.
MU also reported active faculty and staff cases. According to the dashboard, there are three active faculty cases, 41 active MU staff cases and one active UM system staff cases.
On Thursday, MU announced that students would shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving break for the remainder of the semester.
12:15 p.m.: Latest White House COVID report places Missouri, Boone and Cole counties in red zone
The latest White House coronavirus Task Force report showed Missouri in the red zone for cases, which indicates 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. It is the 16th highest in the country.
Missouri is also in the red zone for test positivity, which indicates a rate at or above 10.1%. It is the 8th highest rate in the country.
The report also placed Boone and Cole counties, along with the metro areas of Columbia and Jefferson City, in the red zone. Both counties were in the top 12 counties throughout the state for the number of new cases in the last three weeks.
11:45 a.m.: Callaway County to host community testing event
The Callaway County Health Department, along with the Missouri Health and Senior Services, will host a community testing event on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 54 Country, located at 400 Gaylord Drive in Fulton.
Registration is required, or you can call 877-435-8411 to sign up for a time.
Testing is free, but one must be a Missouri resident.
10:20 a.m.: JeffTran suspends service due to COVID-19
Jefferson City's public transportation system, JeffTran, will suspend service as of noon Thursday due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
11:40 a.m. will be the last round of regular route buses. Handiwheels service will also be suspended at noon Thursday.
According to a release, staff will reassess the situation on Monday.
For any questions, call 573-634-6410.
8:18 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,603 new cases in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,603 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 225,371.
The state also reported 16 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,339 since the outbreak started.
In the last seven days there have been 25,961 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,709.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 22.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 40.8% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.