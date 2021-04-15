As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
4:15 p.m. Boone County reports 0 COVID patients on ventilator, in ICU
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 0 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 108.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 38.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 115,032 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 70,832 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 45,747 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 13,340 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 7 hospitalizations, 5 of which are Boone County residents. There is currently 1 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 13.0.
1:25 p.m.: Southern Boone makes one-day switch to virtual learning due to vaccine side effects
The Southern Boone School District made a one-day switch to virtual learning on Thursday due to vaccine side effects, according to a statement from Superintendent Chris Felmlee.
Felmlee sent a message to staff and families, which said a significant number of employees received their second vaccine shot on Wednesday and the side effects may affect how well staff can conduct their duties.
"I have considerable concerns that the second vaccination will lead to potential side effects that may prevent staff from being able to fulfill their job duties on Thursday," the statement said. "The district already has a significant number of subs working on Thursday. To be proactive, I am switching the method of instruction from in-seat to virtual on Thursday, April 15, 2021 for all grades PK-12."
The switch did not affect our Early Childhood Special Education program.
10:45 a.m.: Hundreds of vaccination appointments still available for today, Friday, Saturday
MU Health Care still has hundreds of vaccination appointments available for Thursday through Sunday.
First dose appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Second dose shots will be scheduled for 21 days later.
Vaccine eligibility is open to all Missourians, 16 and older. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
Sign up for your appointment here or call the vaccine call center 573-771-2273.
Is Faurot Field too far to travel for you? Boonville and Vandalia are hosting walk-in vaccination appointments Thursday. Click here for more information.
7 a.m.: Over 2,000,000 in Missouri have started vaccination process
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 613 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 495,310.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,630 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,237,004 total doses administered
- 2,010,582 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,338,159 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 32.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 21.8% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 772 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,572 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 367.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.