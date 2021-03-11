COLUMBIA - Thursday is the one year mark of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. One year later, Missouri and the whole world has gone through a trying year with constant changes.
The pandemic began on March 11, 2020. With the WHO's pandemic announcement, the University of Missouri also switched classes to online through spring break from COVID-19 concerns.
Two days later on March 13, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri over the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbia shortly followed with a declaration of emergency within city limits on March 16.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson explained what it was like within the first few days of the pandemic.
"When this first started, nobody expected where we would be right now," Sara Humm said. "Working a worldwide pandemic is not something you necessarily expect or that you'll ever have to plan for, but the folks on our team were dedicated and able to handle the situation."
A little over a week later, on March 19, all Missouri public school districts closed. They then started to make the switch to online learning for students.
Gov. Parson announced the statewide stay-at-home order on April 3, nearly three weeks after the pandemic was declared. The order was then lifted a month later on May 4, allowing businesses and restaurants to open back up within guidelines.
Humm explained what COVID-19 case rates were like during the statewide shut down compared to when they reopened.
"A little less than a year ago, when we had eight cases in Boone County, we were really worried, but at one point in the fall, we were up to 200 cases a day," Humm said. "Our expectations for what those numbers are going to be have really changed."
On July 6, Columbia enacted a mask mandate within the city. As the summer went on, the Columbia Public Schools Board voted on Aug. 31 to begin the academic school year fully online.
A few months later, Boone County enacted a mask mandate for the entire area on Nov. 24. It wasn't until Dec. 14, 2020, when Missouri received the first few doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
At the start of 2021, things were starting to get back to normal.
The CPS Board voted to move a 4-day, in-person learning week for elementary students and a hybrid option for secondary students. Boone County modified its health order on March 4, easing up on restrictions for businesses but keeping the mask mandate in place.
Humm explained even though there are fewer restrictions in place, the pandemic isn't over yet.
"It does feel a little like the light at the end of the tunnel as things are starting to go back to normal, but we're not completely done yet," Humm said. "Social distancing, wearing a mask... all that is still important for our health and safety."
In between all the COVID-19 milestones and major events, more than 480,000 Missourians have tested positive for the virus. 8,297 Missourians have also had COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
With the administrations of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Missouri also now reports vaccination rates across the state. Over 1.6 million doses of the vaccine have been given to Missourians. This comes as Missouri and Boone County's COVID-19 case numbers have been trending down since February.
"It's crazy to think that it's only been a year, but oh my goodness what a year its been," Humm said.
A full COVID-19 timeline can be found on KOMU.com.