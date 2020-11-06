COLUMBIA-- With the holidays quickly approaching, the Columbia/ Boone County Health Department released its "Road to Reopening: Thanksgiving Guidance" for safe family fun this season.
The Thanksgiving holiday may look a little different given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have put together some guidance to help guide you as you make your Thanksgiving plans as safe as possible. https://t.co/Z50nsPC8Rh pic.twitter.com/CGR4ABuLzK— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 5, 2020
Risk Levels:
The CDC recommends families celebrate virtually or with just household members this year.
Here are some tips the CDC recommends for preventing risk:
- Avoid community gatherings
- Try and hold celebrations outdoors or if indoors, ensure good ventilation
- Limit the size of gatherings
- Minimize traveling
- Social distance, wear masks and wash hands during gatherings
The health department categorized normal Thanksgiving activities and traditions into risk levels as seen below:
- Low-risk activities: Dinner with household members, virtual dinners, curbside food delivery and watching parades/sports/movies from home
- Moderate-risk activities: Small outdoor dinner with family and friends in community, visiting pumpkin patches and attending small outdoor sporting events
- High-risk activities: Shopping in crowded stores, attending crowded parties, using alcohol or drugs and attending large indoor gatherings with people outside of the household
Meal/ Gathering Guidance:
The health department recommends planning your gatherings in advance. This will allow time for you to check the most recent Health Order and also submit an Operational Plan to the department if your event will exceed the order limits.
Here are just a few things to consider when planning:
- Reminding guests to stay home if they feel sick or have been recently exposed to COVID-19
- Promote social distancing through seating arrangements
- Spend more time outdoors than indoors
- Wear a mask if within 6 feet of others
- Limit the number of people handling food
- Limit contact to commonly touched surfaces
- Serve food cafeteria style rather than buffet
Travel Guidance:
The department recommends travelers to consider the varying levels of risk with traveling.
It is safer to drive your own vehicle than it is to travel commercial or on public transportation.
The department also recommends monitoring symptoms before and after traveling, as this should be an indicator of whether or not to make the trip.
Shopping Guidance:
With the holidays inevitably comes shopping. The health department recommends shoppers do the following before heading out to the stores:
- Monitor symptoms
- Carry hand sanitizer
- Avoid visibly large crowds
- Utilize curbside pickup
- Use contactless payment options
- Keep face mask on at all time
For retailers, the health department asks the following:
- Employees should stay home if sick
- Sales should be hosted over multiple days to avoid crowds
- Sales should be available curbside or online
- All shopping carts should be disinfected regularly as well as close fitting rooms
- Add social distancing markers to encourage spacing
Volunteering:
Giving back could look different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department recommends:
- Volunteers monitor their symptoms before serving
- Consider virtual volunteer options as well as in-person options
- Consider donations instead of in-person volunteering
- Practice good hygiene and COVID-19 precautions while on the job